Prokurori i Gjykatës Penale Ndërkombëtare viziton rajonin, aktivistët palestinezë bojkotojnë takimin

 

Karim Khan, kryeprokurori i Gjykatës Ndërkombëtare Penale (ICC), vizitoi Izraelin dhe Bregun Perëndimor të pushtuar të shtunën.

Grupet e të drejtave palestineze bojkotuan vizitën e Khan dhe pyetën pse ai nuk vizitoi gjithashtu kampet e refugjatëve në Gaza nën bombardimet izraelite.

