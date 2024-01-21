Avionët izraelitë fluturojnë mbi Bejrutin jugor

Agjencia Kombëtare e Lajmeve e Libanit raporton praninë e madhe të avionëve izraelitë mbi malin Liban dhe Dahiyeh, periferia jugore e Bejrutit ku mendohet se bazohet lidershipi i Hezbollahut.

Një sulm izraelit vrau udhëheqësin e Hamasit, Saleh al-Arouri në Dahiyeh në fillim të janarit. /mesazhi

ARTIKUJ TË NGJASHËMMË SHUMË NGA AUTORI