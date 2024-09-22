Shkollat ​​do të mbyllen në Iz’raelin verior

Shkollat ​​në qytetet izraelite Acre, Nahariyya, Tiberias dhe Safed do të mbyllen pas sulmeve të Hezbollahut në veri të Izraelit, ka thënë Korporata e Transmetimeve Publike izraelite.

Times of Israel shtoi se shkollat ​​në Haifa gjithashtu do të mbyllen.

Kjo vjen pasi Hezbollahu thuhet se dërgoi tre tufa predhash drejt Galilesë dhe lindjes së Haifës.

Siç u raportua më herët, Hezbollahu tha se hodhi dhjetëra raketa në bazën ajrore Ramat David në Izraelin verior.

