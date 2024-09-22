Shkollat ​​do të mbyllen në Iz’raelin verior

Shkollat ​​në qytetet izraelite Acre, Nahariyya, Tiberias dhe Safed do të mbyllen pas sulmeve të Hezbollahut në veri të Izraelit, ka thënë Korporata e Transmetimeve Publike izraelite.

Times of Israel shtoi se shkollat ​​në Haifa gjithashtu do të mbyllen.

Kjo vjen pasi Hezbollahu thuhet se dërgoi tre tufa predhash drejt Galilesë dhe lindjes së Haifës.

Siç u raportua më herët, Hezbollahu tha se hodhi dhjetëra raketa në bazën ajrore Ramat David në Izraelin verior.

MDA says it is treating three people who were lightly wounded as a result of rocket impacts in the Krayot and Lower Galilee.

Several others were treated for acute anxiety or falling over while running to shelters.

Footage shows one of the rocket impact sites in Kiryat Bialik. pic.twitter.com/MXy2CObapv

