PSG heq nga shitja fanellat e Mbappes

Nga fasada e stadiumit vendas të parisienëve, “Parc des Princes”, është hequr posteri i sulmuesit të PSG-së, Kylian Mbappe.

Sot, 8 gusht, në internet është shfaqur një video ku shihet puna për heqjen e imazhit të Mbappes.

Kylian Mbappé shirts are not purchasable at PSG stores in Paris today & his likeness is being removed from the outside walls of the Parc des Princes, per @Gol. pic.twitter.com/DGFCvXxYVW

— Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 8, 2023

Përveç kësaj, që nga dita e sotme, PSG ka hequr të gjitha fanellat e Mbappe nga shitja në dyqanet e klubeve.