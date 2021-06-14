Vetëm 5 raste të reja me COVID-19 në Kosovë

Ministria e Shëndetësisë, sipas të dhënave nga Instituti Kombëtar i Shëndetësisë Publike të Kosovës, informon:

ℹ Në 24 orët e fundit janë dhënë 1.117 doza të vaksinës kundër COVID-19.

ℹ Prej fillimit të vaksinimit në të gjitha qytetet e Kosovës janë dhënë 99.394 doza të vaksinës.

ℹ Deri më sot 9.640 qytetarë janë vaksinuar me dozën e dytë.

ℹ Nga 1.977 testime, 5 qytetarë kanë rezultuar pozitiv me virusin COVID-19.

ℹ Gjatë 24 orëve të fundit, nuk është shënuar asnjë rast i vdekjes.

ℹ Sot janë shëruar 94 qytetarë, derisa numri i përgjithshëm i të shëruarve është 104.988.

ℹ Në total numri i rasteve aktive është 345.

➡ Të dhënat e detajuara mund të i gjeni në linkun:

https://datastudio.google.com/embed/u/0/reporting/2e546d77-8f7b-4c35-8502-38533aa0e9e8/page/MT0qB

Mbani maskat!

Respektoni distancën!

Mbani higjienën!

__________________

#Zajednoćemouspeti

14 jun 2021: Ministarstvo Zdravlja, prema podacima Nacionalnog instituta za javno zdravlje Kosova, informiše:

ℹ U poslednja 24 časova dato je 1.117 doza vakcine protiv COVID-19.

ℹ Od početka vakcinacije, dato je 99.394 doza vakcine u svim gradovima Kosova.

ℹ Do danas 9.640 gradjana je primio drugu dozu vakcine.

ℹ Od 1.977 testova, 5 građana je rezultiralo pozitivno sa virusom COVID-19.

ℹ U poslednja 24 časova, nije zabeležen nijedan smrtni slučaj.

ℹ Danas je izlečeno 94 građana, dok je ukupan broj izlečenih 104.988.

ℹ Ukupan broj aktivnih slučajeva je 345.

➡ Detaljne informacije možete pronaći na link/poveznicu:

https://datastudio.google.com/embed/u/0/reporting/2e546d77-8f7b-4c35-8502-38533aa0e9e8/page/MT0qB

Držite maske!

Poštujte daljinu!

Održavajte higijenu!

__________________

#TogetherWeCan

14 June 2021: The Ministry of Health, according to data from the National Institute of Public Health of Kosovo, informs as follows:

ℹ 1.117 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours.

ℹ 99.394 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in all cities of Kosovo since the vaccination started.

ℹ To date, 9.640 citizens have been vaccinated with the second dose.

ℹ From 1.977 tests made, 5 citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

ℹ No cases of death have been reported in the last 24 hours.

ℹ 94 citizens have recovered today, while the total number of citizens recovered is 104.988.

ℹ The total number of active cases is 345.

➡ Detailed information can be found at the following link:

https://datastudio.google.com/embed/u/0/reporting/2e546d77-8f7b-4c35-8502-38533aa0e9e8/page/MT0qB

Wear your mask!

Respect social distance!

Maintain hygiene!