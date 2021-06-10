1 viktimë dhe 11 raste të reja me Covid-19

Ministria e Shëndetësisë, sipas të dhënave nga Instituti Kombëtar i Shëndetësisë Publike të Kosovës, informon:

ℹ Në 24 orët e fundit janë dhënë 3.730 doza të vaksinës kundër COVID-19.

ℹ Prej fillimit të vaksinimit në të gjitha qytetet e Kosovës janë dhënë 90.217 doza të vaksinës.

ℹ Nga 2.660 testime, 11 qytetarë kanë rezultuar pozitiv me virusin COVID-19.

ℹ Gjatë 24 orëve të fundit, është shënuar 1 rast i vdekjes.

ℹ Sot janë shëruar 109 qytetarë, derisa numri i përgjithshëm i të shëruarve është 104.563.

ℹ Në total numri i rasteve aktive është 733.

Mbani maskat!

Respektoni distancën!

Mbani higjienën!

10 jun 2021: Ministarstvo zdravlja, prema podacima Nacionalnog instituta za javno zdravlje Kosova, informiše:

ℹ U poslednja 24 časova dato je 3.730 doza vakcine protiv COVID-19.

ℹ Od početka vakcinacije, dato je 90.217 doza vakcine u svim gradovima Kosova.

ℹ Od 2.660 testova, 11 građana je rezultiralo pozitivno sa virusom COVID-19.

ℹ U poslednja 24 časova, jedan smrtni slučaj.

ℹ Danas je izlečeno 109 građana, dok je ukupan broj izlečenih 104.563.

ℹ Ukupan broj aktivnih slučajeva je 733.

Držite maske!

Poštujte daljinu!

Održavajte higijenu!

10 June 2021: The Ministry of Health, according to data from the National Institute of Public Health of Kosovo, informs as follows:

ℹ 3.730 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours.

ℹ 90.217 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in all cities of Kosovo since the vaccination started.

ℹ From 2.660 tests made, 11 citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

ℹ One case of death has been reported in the last 24 hours.

ℹ 109 citizens have recovered today, while the total number of citizens recovered is 104.563.

ℹ The total number of active cases is 733.

Wear your mask!

Respect social distance!

Maintain hygiene!