1 viktimë dhe 11 raste të reja me Covid-19

Ministria e Shëndetësisë, sipas të dhënave nga Instituti Kombëtar i Shëndetësisë Publike të Kosovës, informon:
ℹ Në 24 orët e fundit janë dhënë 3.730 doza të vaksinës kundër COVID-19.
ℹ Prej fillimit të vaksinimit në të gjitha qytetet e Kosovës janë dhënë 90.217 doza të vaksinës.
ℹ Nga 2.660 testime, 11 qytetarë kanë rezultuar pozitiv me virusin COVID-19.
ℹ Gjatë 24 orëve të fundit, është shënuar 1 rast i vdekjes.
ℹ Sot janë shëruar 109 qytetarë, derisa numri i përgjithshëm i të shëruarve është 104.563.
ℹ Në total numri i rasteve aktive është 733.
➡ Të dhënat e detajuara mund të i gjeni në linkun:
https://datastudio.google.com/embed/u/0/reporting/2e546d77-8f7b-4c35-8502-38533aa0e9e8/page/MT0qB
Mbani maskat!
Respektoni distancën!
Mbani higjienën!
__________________
#Zajednoćemouspeti
10 jun 2021: Ministarstvo zdravlja, prema podacima Nacionalnog instituta za javno zdravlje Kosova, informiše:
ℹ U poslednja 24 časova dato je 3.730 doza vakcine protiv COVID-19.
ℹ Od početka vakcinacije, dato je 90.217 doza vakcine u svim gradovima Kosova.
ℹ Od 2.660 testova, 11 građana je rezultiralo pozitivno sa virusom COVID-19.
ℹ U poslednja 24 časova, jedan smrtni slučaj.
ℹ Danas je izlečeno 109 građana, dok je ukupan broj izlečenih 104.563.
ℹ Ukupan broj aktivnih slučajeva je 733.
➡ Detaljne informacije možete pronaći na link/poveznicu:
https://datastudio.google.com/embed/u/0/reporting/2e546d77-8f7b-4c35-8502-38533aa0e9e8/page/MT0qB
Držite maske!
Poštujte daljinu!
Održavajte higijenu!
__________________
#TogetherWeCan
10 June 2021: The Ministry of Health, according to data from the National Institute of Public Health of Kosovo, informs as follows:
ℹ 3.730 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours.
ℹ 90.217 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in all cities of Kosovo since the vaccination started.
ℹ From 2.660 tests made, 11 citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
ℹ One case of death has been reported in the last 24 hours.
ℹ 109 citizens have recovered today, while the total number of citizens recovered is 104.563.
ℹ The total number of active cases is 733.
➡ Detailed information can be found at the following link:
https://datastudio.google.com/embed/u/0/reporting/2e546d77-8f7b-4c35-8502-38533aa0e9e8/page/MT0qB
Wear your mask!
Respect social distance!
Maintain hygiene!