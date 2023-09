🔴A mother is heartbroken by the death of her four children and her husband as a result of the Al Haouz earthquake😔😢

“There is nothing left for me except the Lord of the Worlds.” #المغرب #Morocco #زلزال_المغرب #earthquake #deprem #السعوديه_كوستاريكا #earthquakemorocco #Maroc pic.twitter.com/ODMdJyHMBy

— kiran joshi (100% Follow Back) (@kiranjoshi235) September 9, 2023