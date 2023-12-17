Protesta pro-palestineze në Melburn, Australi

Një protestë e madhe që bën thirrje për t’i dhënë fund luftës së Izraelit ndaj Gazës është zhvilluar në qendër të Melburnit, Australi për të dielën e dhjetë me radhë.

Duke valëvitur flamujt palestinezë, grupi marshoi nga Biblioteka Shtetërore drejt Parlamentit të Shtetit duke brohoritur “Palestina do të jetë e lirë”.

ARTIKUJ TË NGJASHËMMË SHUMË NGA AUTORI