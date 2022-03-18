Zelensky pas bisedës me presidentin Macron: I fokusuar në dialogun e paqes

Presidenti ukrainas, Volodymyr Zelenskiy të enjten shkroi në Twitter se ka folur me homologun francez Emmanuel Macron.
Zelensky tha të dy presidentët kanë theksuar “vazhdimin e dialogut të paqes”.
“Duhet të forcojmë koalicionin kundër luftës”, tha Zelensky. /rel
Continued dialogue with 🇫🇷 President @EmmanuelMacron. Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere. Emphasis was put on the continuation of peaceful dialogue. We must strengthen the anti-war coalition. #StopRussia
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 17, 2022