Zelensky pas bisedës me presidentin Macron: I fokusuar në dialogun e paqes

Zelensky tha të dy presidentët kanë theksuar “vazhdimin e dialogut të paqes”.

“Duhet të forcojmë koalicionin kundër luftës”, tha Zelensky. /rel

Continued dialogue with 🇫🇷 President @EmmanuelMacron. Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere. Emphasis was put on the continuation of peaceful dialogue. We must strengthen the anti-war coalition. #StopRussia

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 17, 2022