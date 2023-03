He came to the Masjid 7 weeks ago not knowing anything about Islam. He then attended weekly, and even came to daily prayers. What a beautiful way to start our session on @yaqeeninstitute‘s Firsts this week. May Allah bless Hector in his new journey.

