19 raste të reja me COVID-19 në Kosovë

Ministria e Shëndetësisë, sipas të dhënave nga Instituti Kombëtar i Shëndetësisë Publike të Kosovës, informon:
ℹ Në 24 orët e fundit janë dhënë 12.932 doza të vaksinës kundër COVID-19.
ℹ Prej fillimit të vaksinimit në të gjitha qytetet e Kosovës janë dhënë 356.771 doza të vaksinës.
ℹ Deri më sot 107.551 qytetarë janë vaksinuar me dozën e dytë.
ℹ Nga 2.672 testime, 19 qytetarë kanë rezultuar pozitiv me virusin COVID-19.
ℹ Gjatë 24 orëve të fundit, nuk është shënuar asnjë rast i vdekjes.
ℹ Sot janë shëruar 8 qytetarë, derisa numri i përgjithshëm i të shëruarve është 105.590.
ℹ Në total numri i rasteve aktive është 137.
➡ Të dhënat e detajuara mund të i gjeni në linkun:
https://datastudio.google.com/embed/u/0/reporting/2e546d77-8f7b-4c35-8502-38533aa0e9e8/page/MT0qB
Mbani maskat!
Respektoni distancën!
Mbani higjienën!
__________________
#zajednoćemouspeti
24 jul 2021: Ministarstvo zdravlja, prema podacima Nacionalnog instituta za javno zdravlje Kosova, informiše:
ℹ U poslednja 24 časova dato je 12.932 doza vakcine protiv COVID-19.
ℹ Od početka vakcinacije, dato je 356.771 doza vakcine u svim gradovima Kosova.
ℹ Do danas 107.551 gradjana je primio drugu dozu vakcine.
ℹ Od 2.672 testova, 19 građana je rezultiralo pozitivno sa virusom COVID-19.
ℹ U poslednja 24 časova, nije zabeležen nijedan smrtni slučaj.
ℹ Danas je izlečeno 8 građana, dok je ukupan broj izlečenih 105.590.
ℹ Ukupan broj aktivnih slučajeva je 137.
➡ Detaljne informacije možete pronaći na link/poveznicu:
https://datastudio.google.com/embed/u/0/reporting/2e546d77-8f7b-4c35-8502-38533aa0e9e8/page/MT0qB
Držite maske!
Poštujte daljinu!
Održavajte higijenu!
__________________
#TogetherWeCan
24 July 2021: The Ministry of Health, according to data from the National Institute of Public Health of Kosovo, informs as follows:
ℹ 12.932 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours.
ℹ 356.771 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in all cities of Kosovo since the vaccination started.
ℹ To date, 107.551 citizens have been vaccinated with the second dose.
ℹ From 2.672 tests made, 19 citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
ℹ No cases of death have been reported in the last 24 hours.
ℹ 8 citizens have recovered today, while the total number of citizens recovered is 105.590.
ℹ The total number of active cases is 137.
➡ Detailed information can be found at the following link:
https://datastudio.google.com/embed/u/0/reporting/2e546d77-8f7b-4c35-8502-38533aa0e9e8/page/MT0qB
Wear your mask!
Respect social distance!
Maintain hygiene!