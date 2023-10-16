Blinken përsërit zotimin për mbështetjen e SHBA për Izraelin

Në një konferencë për shtyp në Tel Aviv, kryediplomati amerikan ka përsërit premtimet për mbështetjen amerikane për Izraelin në luftën e tij kundër Hamasit.

“Ju keni dhe do ta keni gjithmonë mbështetjen e Shteteve të Bashkuara,” tha Blinken ndërsa qëndronte pranë Gallant, ministrit izraelit të mbrojtjes. /mesazhi

 

