Blinken përsërit zotimin për mbështetjen e SHBA për Izraelin

Në një konferencë për shtyp në Tel Aviv, kryediplomati amerikan ka përsërit premtimet për mbështetjen amerikane për Izraelin në luftën e tij kundër Hamasit.

“Ju keni dhe do ta keni gjithmonë mbështetjen e Shteteve të Bashkuara,” tha Blinken ndërsa qëndronte pranë Gallant, ministrit izraelit të mbrojtjes. /mesazhi

“This will be a long war. The price will be high. But we are going to win — for Israel, for the Jewish people, and for the values that both countries believe in.”

