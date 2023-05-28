Zelensky: Rusia do të humbasë së bashku me ata që e ndihmojnë atë – VIDFO

“Çdo person që punon me Rusinë do të mbyllet nga sanksionet. Dhe Federata Ruse do të humbasë gjithçka, së bashku me ata që përpiqen disi ta ndihmojnë atë me terror.”

Kështu tha presidenti ukrainas Volodymyr Zelensky në video mesazhin e tij të zakonshëm të mbrëmjes të shtunën.

“Ne do të vazhdojmë hapat tanë të sanksioneve dhe paketa të reja janw rrugws”, shtoi ai duke falenderuar Japoninë, Finlandën, Gjermaninë, Kanadanë dhe Islandën për ndihmën ndaj Ukrainës. /abcnews

