Zelensky: Rusia do të humbasë së bashku me ata që e ndihmojnë atë – VIDFO

“Çdo person që punon me Rusinë do të mbyllet nga sanksionet. Dhe Federata Ruse do të humbasë gjithçka, së bashku me ata që përpiqen disi ta ndihmojnë atë me terror.”

Kështu tha presidenti ukrainas Volodymyr Zelensky në video mesazhin e tij të zakonshëm të mbrëmjes të shtunën.

“Ne do të vazhdojmë hapat tanë të sanksioneve dhe paketa të reja janw rrugws”, shtoi ai duke falenderuar Japoninë, Finlandën, Gjermaninë, Kanadanë dhe Islandën për ndihmën ndaj Ukrainës. /abcnews

When Russia started this aggression, they looked at the world as if they were looking at themselves in a mirror. They thought that supposedly everyone in the world was cynical and despised people in the same way as the owners of Russia do. But the world is different – the world… pic.twitter.com/S8dpKD674w

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 27, 2023