Allahu udhëzon drejt dritës së Tij kë të dojë 24:35

Dhe përmes të dashurit tonë Sheik Zakir Naik, Allahu ka bekuar shumë njerëz me dritën e Islamit ❤️

“Allah guides to His light whom He wills”

⠀

And through our beloved Shiekh Zakir Naik, Allah has blessed many people with the light of Islam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2tK6S9S6W3

— Fatih Seferagic (@FatihSeferagic) December 16, 2022